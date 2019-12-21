Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson Break Up

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 21 Dec. 2019 9:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's over between Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson.

The 27-year-old pop star and 25-year-old model have split, a source confirmed to E! News on Saturday, a month after the two made their relationship Instagram official.

Fans had speculated there was trouble in paradise when the two recently deleted photos of each other from their social media accounts. According to multiple reports, Lovato later appeared to confirm the rumors in a private Instagram message to a fan, writing, "Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

News of the split was made public days after photographer Angelo Kritikos shared intimate and artistic photos of Lovato and Wilson. On a shot of the two together, Wilson commented, "So fire." On a solo pic of the singer, he commented, "The most beautiful girl in this world."

Photos

Demi Lovato's Halloween 2019 Party

Lovato and Wilson had occasionally stepped out together since making their relationship Instagram official in mid-November. Just last weekend, they were spotted on a date to Disneyland.

Demi Lovato, Austin Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Lovato and Wilson made their relationship public following a short romance with The Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson.

Meanwhile, the singer is concentrating on her career; she recently hinted at new music on the way and also made a return to acting with a guest role on the current final season of Will & Grace.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.