Chris Soules might not ever fully come to terms with his involvement in a car crash that killed a man.

More than two years after The Bachelor star was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident in Iowa, Soules says it's still just as difficult to continue on with his daily life. In a sneak peek from the reality TV personality's latest interview on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, Soules transports himself back to the immediate aftermath of the deathly incident.

"It's hard to actually paint a true picture," Soules recalls, telling co-hosts Ben Higginsand Ashley Iaconetti that he often struggled to get out of bed.

"You just feel like there's no reason to be around. Your stuck in limbo with constant legal interactions, the thoughts of the accident that never go away. You have everything hanging over your head," he adds.

In April 2017, Soules was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that rear-ended 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher's tractor trailer. Mosher died as a result from his injuries.