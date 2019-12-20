Prince Harryand Meghan Markleare spending their holidays in the winter wonderland of Canada.

In a statement released by their press secretary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving their followers an update on their travels abroad. The family spokesperson revealed, "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada."

At the moment, the spokesperson is declining to reveal which province the couple took their son Archie Harrisonto, but they did say the family-of-three is "enjoying the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."

It's no surprise the royal couple chose the Commonwealth country as their holiday destination. Before Meghan became a member of the Windsor family, she was an actress on the show Suits, which was filmed in the city of Toronto. For this reason, the actress called Canada her home for many years, that is, until she packed up shop and moved to London.