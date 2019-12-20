Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Settles Divorce From Adrian Pasdar

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
UPDATE: Natalie Maines is officially a single woman.
According to documents obtained by E! News, the Dixie Chicks singer's marriage to Adrian Pasdar was officially dissolved on Dec. 19, 2019. It's been two years since she filed for divorce over the 4th of July weekend.
As this chapter in her life comes to a close, Natalie and the rest of the band appear to be gearing up for the release of new music. On Instagram, she's been teasing her fans with the slogan "#dcx2019."
Talk about a holiday split country music fans didn't see coming.
Natalie Maines has filed for divorce from Adrian Pasdar after 17 years of marriage, E! News can confirm.
According to TMZ, who first broke the news, the Dixie Chicks lead singer cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end the marriage.
She's also asking for joint custody of the couple's two boys who are 16 and 12.
A rep for the "Landslide" and "Cowboy Take Me Away" singer told E! News that the split is "a private family matter."
The couple, who was married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas back in June 2000, has managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight.
Fans, however, remember their whirlwind courtship that began at Dixie Chicks bandmate Emily Robison Strayer's wedding.
Adrian served as a groomsman while Natalie was a bridesmaid for Emily. Love was in the air because a relationship later followed and the Grammy winner would be pregnant by the end of the year.
Professionally, Adrian played a cop in the music video for Dixie Chicks' hit single "Goodbye Earl." Not to be outdone, Natalie contributed a cover of "Amazing Grace" for her husband's show Mysterious Ways.
One of the couple's last pictures posted on Instagram together was taken at the Women's March in Los Angeles.
"The crowd was huge in LA we couldn't even march. Yay Los Angeles!" Natalie shared on social media. "Nothing like being surrounded by hundreds of thousands of likeminded humans. #womensmarch #LosAngeles."
(This story was originally published on Mon, Jul. 3, 2017 at 2:22 p.m. PST.)