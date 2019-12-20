Congratulations are in order for Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith!

Not only are the 41-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress married, but they're also expecting their first child. Multiple outlets reported Friday that the couple recently wed, while Us Weekly confirms Turner-Smith is pregnant.

The celebrity couple sparked marriage rumors earlier this year. Fans started to wonder if the two had tied the knot after the Dawson's Creek alum and his leading lady attended the premiere of Queen & Slim at Los Angeles' AFI Fest in November. Turner-Smith accessorized her flowy, lavender gown with a diamond ring, which she wore on that finger. Jackson also sported a gold band on his left ring finger. The event was a big one for the duo as it marked their official red carpet debut as a couple.

This wasn't the only thing to cause speculation. Back in August, reports spread that the two had obtained a marriage license. However, the private pair never commented on the rumors.