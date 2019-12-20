by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., 20 Dec. 2019 9:26 AM
It's not easy being a cat!
The cast of the Cats film had to undergo serious training for their roles, and one of the most talked about experiences has been the fact that they all went through "cat school" to learn how to be cats. Now, thanks to James Corden and the power of The Late Late Show, we finally get a sneak peek into what that entailed.
The host rallied some of the members of the film including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward and director Tom Hooper for a special lesson in being a cat. "Today, each of you will be put through vigorous training to ensure you give the most cat-like performance in the film. One of you will be awarded Best in Show," he shared with the group. "Leading the class today, will you please welcome head cat, Mr. James Corden."
The host then ran them through some hilarious exercises to test their cat prowess. "Being a cat is a lot like being an actor," Jason joked to the cameras. "You sleep for most of the day and then scream at somebody if you need to."
The group started off with some singing and dancing work, and then moved to chasing lasers on the ground. He even tested their meowing abilities and Rebel and Taylor outdid the rest of the cast. Lets just say, James took his role as head cat a little too seriously for some. "What breed of cat would James Corden be?" Rebel said. "I think i'd call him a total d--k."
The real moment of truth came when Taylor wanted to take a water break, which as it turns out, is not what cats would do. In fact, James was so committed, he told all of them to drink out of the same giant saucer of milk. "I was just recently named Artist of the Decade," Taylor shared. "But after people see me lap up milk from that giant saucer, I'm pretty sure they'll take that away."
The final test came when Jason asked where the bathroom was and James directed him to a huge litter box in the corner. In the end, there could only be one winner, and luckily Andrew Lloyd Webber was there to present the Best in Show trophy to Jennifer.
"I can't believe it. I won an Oscar for Dreamgirls and now I've won Best in Show for being a cat," she shared. "I mean, where do I go from here?"
Cats is in theaters today.
