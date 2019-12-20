by Corinne Heller | Fri., 20 Dec. 2019 8:07 AM
Being nominated for major awards is nice, but have you ever been asked to perform at the most-watched sporting event in the United States?
In September, it was announced that Jennifer Lopezwill co-headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami with Shakira this February.
"It's like winning the Oscar," J.Lo said in a CBS Sunday Morning interview excerpt that aired on Friday. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like, budget-conscious and 'You can do this and you can do that.' It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know. There's just something exhilarating about it."
Speaking of Oscars, many fans hope she will score a nomination for her recent performance in the stripper comedy film Hustlers, which has already earned her her first Golden Globe nod in more than 20 years.
J.Lo, who has a home in Miami, earned more than $100 million between 2016 and 2018 from ticket sales to her Las Vegas concert residency, according to Forbes, and embarked on a world tour this past summer. She has been rehearsing for the Super Bowl Halftime Show on and off soon after she was announced as a co-headliner.
Lopez said on CBS Sunday Morning that she and Shakira will perform individual sets as well as perform together, and that they will sing in both English and Spanish. This will mark the first collaboration between the two singers.
"It's in Miami and we're both Latin artists," she said. "We bring that flavor."
