Jennifer Hudsonis the queen of soul.

More than a year since Aretha Franklin's death at 76 years old, the life of the late icon is on its way to the big screen with Respect. With the Grammy and Oscar-winning songstress at the helm of the aptly titled biopic—a star Franklin handpicked for the project when she was alive—serious buzz has been mounting over the upcoming project and, judging by the first footage released on Friday, the excitement is warranted.

"Much R.E.S.P.E.C.T to the queen of soul," Hudson tweeted along with the movie clip on Friday.

In the newly released teaser, Hudson shines as she belts the iconic lines from "Respect," singing, "What you want/Baby, I got it."

"What you need/Do you know I got it?" Hudson continues in the clip, which will give you chills. "All I'm askin'/Is for a little respect."

The clip then jumps to Hudson singing, "R-E-S-P-E-C-T/Find out what it means to me/R-E-S-P-E-C-T/Take care, TCB."