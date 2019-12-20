This is everything I wanted and more!

On Thursday, Billie Eilish joined The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke hall-of-fame—and it was filled with dance breaks, nostalgia and tons of surprises. Dressed in an oversized striped sweater and donning her edgy neon green-black hair, the 17-year-old sang along to her hit songs "bad guy," "all the good girls go to hell," "ocean eyes" and "when the party's over."

After a high-energy performance of her Grammy-nominated song "bad guy," Billie, who is a longtime Belieber, recalled the moment she met Justin Bieber at the 2018 Coachella Festival.

"All Coachella weekend, I was like, ‘Don't surprise me with Justin Bieber," she told host James Corden. "I can't take it. I can't…have to do this show and Justin Bieber's going to be there. And so, we go to see Ariana [Grande] and I was just standing there…and I saw…I know his body language, I know how he stands, I know where he wears his pants..."