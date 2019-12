Does this call for a celebration? Of Kors it does!

Michael Kors and his muse Bella Hadid traveled in style on snowmobiles (what else?) across a winter wonderland. Yes they Hadid that! It is holiday szn after all!

Watch as the fashionable pair cover off everything from "finsta" accounts to favourite holiday movies, funniest fan moments, best gifts and more.

Check out this fun teaser - we can't wait for the full video dropping on Christmas Eve. It's the gift that keeps on giving!