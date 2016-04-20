Queen Elizabeth II has quite the adorable crew.

As the anticipation grows for the royal family member's 90th birthday this Thursday, fans are being treated to a brand-new family portrait where a few young kids are turning heads for all the right reasons.

While posing in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, royal followers got to see another adorable shot of Princess Charlotte and Prince George with their great-grandmother.

But as it turns out, it's Zara Phillips' daughter Mia Tindall that is receiving much attention in the professional photo shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.