Thus, she sought other ways of getting attention. "And then in my sophomore year, I probably had sex with six guys, and I was like, Maybe I'm like Samantha in Sex and the City and I'll just keep this train movin' so that I don't get attached to anybody."

She adds, "And you won't believe this, but that did not work out. But I always thought that sex was funny. I was always interested in it."

This is precisely why many of Schumer's jokes encompass sex. It's part of the way she's bending the rules of comedy—not with sex jokes but by simply being herself.

"I wouldn't know what motivates Tina Fey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus," Schumer said. "This insatiable drive. I have it too. Sometimes I feel like they're hustling, they want something, and they're not going to stop until they get it, and they play the game. I am very into making up my own rules. Like, I don't want to play the game and succeed at it. I want to redefine it. That's the only way I can deal with it. Maybe that's naïve."

We'd call that unique and refreshing.

