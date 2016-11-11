Michelle Obama Talks Fashion Legacy and Life After the White House

With her third and final Vogue cover as First Lady, Michelle Obama is offering some parting words on wardrobe and the White House.

Since moving her clothes into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the 52-year-old lawyer and mother of two has redefined first lady fashion in her eight years as the Commander-in-Chief's right-hand woman. Between giving sartorial unknowns a try to making a splash in bold styles, Obama has left behind a legacy of distinct modern couture—but not without comfort first.

"It all boils down to comfort level: If I'm going to make you comfortable, then I have to be comfortable first," she said in the December issue of Vogue. "So my first reaction isn't 'Who made this?' But 'Let's try it on. What does it look like?...There are definitely designers that I love, people I love to work with. And who they are as people matters. Are they good people? Do they treat their staff well? Do they treat my staff well? Are they young? Can I give them a boost? But! When all of that is equal . . . is it cute?!"