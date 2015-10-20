Kendall Jenner's hair color change obviously isn't permanent, but should the supermodel opt to add pink hues to her tresses, we'd be a fan.

The 19-year-old celeb rocked some rosy locks for her latest Vogue spread, which also featured her also-gorgeous famous pals Gigi Hadid and Nick Jonas. The spread is to show the new class of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, and the emerging designers were posed next to these stars, with Jenner standing beside all ten finalists.

One photograph shows a rocker chic vibe, with Kendall giving a serious Gwen Stefani vibe in her metallic get-up that flaunts her extremely long gams, while pal Jaden Smith defies gravity in a shot with Gypsy Sport designer Rio Uribe.