Amy Schumer and Serena Williams Pose Nearly Nude in Revamped 2016 Pirelli Calendar

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 30 Nov. 2015 9:23 AM

Amy Schumer and Serena Williams have posed nude for the newest edition of the Pirelli Calendar, but not in the seductive style we've come to expect from the annual publication.  

Shot this year by acclaimed American photographer Annie Leibovitz, the storied calendar, which has reached its 43rd edition since its debut in 1964, has taken a noticeable turn from its roots as a high-fashion nude pictorial to something far more demure. 

"For 2016, we did something completely different, but it is still simple," Leibovitz said in a press release. "It is a classic set of black-and-white portraits made in the studio."

In one photograph, 34-year-old Schumer looked caught off-guard as she posed sitting on a stool in a pair of lace underwear, strappy nude heels and nothing else as she holds a cup of coffee in the air. In a refreshingly noticeable lack of photoshopping, the actress' midsection escaped un-retouched.

"I'm a great admirer of comediennes," Leibovitz shared. "The Amy Schumer portrait added some fun. It's as if she didn't get the memo saying that she could keep her clothes on."

The Inside Amy Schumer creator shared an equal appreciation for the photographer's work by tweeting"Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you @annieleibovitz."

Similarly, 34-year-old Williams was photographed in profile, her legs astride as she leaned on a nearby wall wearing nothing but a pair of black underwear. Her impressive back muscles are on full display as her long dark tresses blow away from her face. 

Age-old physical expectations have been swiftly shattered by this 2016 issue. Yes, the Emmy-award winning comedian and global tennis champion are almost naked in their respective black-and-white shots akin to previous editions of the calendar, but unlike the nude photographs displayed in the past, it appears the unique bodies of the iconic women featured are celebrated for their exact forms rather than manipulated to fit a uniform mold. 

Schumer and Williams joined a wide-ranging group of 13 other women of "outstanding professional, social, cultural, sporting and artistic accomplishment" for the shoot, including 82-year-old musician Yoko Ono, 68-year-old rock star Patti Smith and 65-year-old Fran Lebowitz.

On the opposite end of the age spectrum, the grouping also welcomed 19-year-old blogger Tavi Gevinson and 33-year-old top model Natalia Vodianova. The women encompassed a range of races, ethnicities, ages and professions, adding a level of diversity noticeably lacking in year's past.

Another new element? Clothing. Despite Williams and Schumer stripping down, the rest of the ladies are fully clothed, another departure from a major trend in Pirellis of years gone by. 

"When Pirelli approached me, they said they wanted to make a departure from the past. They suggested the idea of photographing distinguished women," the photographer described. "After we agreed on that, the goal was to be very straightforward. I wanted the pictures to show the women exactly as they are, with no pretense."

