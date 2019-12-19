If the sight of adorable dogs is your thing, you've come to the right place. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the series premiere episode of the Disney+ show Pick of the Litter. Warning, you might get emotional meeting little Pacino below.

Pick of the Litter, a new series based on the documentary of the same name, follows six pups, their trainers and their human companions. The six dogs, Pac, Pacino, Tulane, Raffi, Amara and Tartan, are on a journey to become Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Pacino is in the spotlight in the clip below, along with his raiser Kiel. "As soon as he has his vest and stuff on, he's totally in working mode. If we're walking and somebody goes to pet him or something, he'll ignore him," Kiel says in the preview. In fact, Pacino even moves away from the pets! A good service dog.