by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., 19 Dec. 2019 10:47 AM
It looks like Younes Bendjima is very much back in Kourtney Kardashian's life.
It's been more than a year since the reality star and her famous beau called it quits in the summer of 2018. Now, as 2019 comes to a close, the two have been back to hanging out. In addition to some recent public sightings of the two, a source has also told E! News they've been "low-key hanging out together at Kourtney's house."
But, before anyone rings the rekindled romance alarms, the source said they "are absolutely not back together," though they have "been talking non-stop and are interested in seeing where things go."
Another source further explained, "Kourtney and Younes are spending more and more time together...She has feelings for him that have never gone away, nor has the crazy chemistry between them. Younes has been very persistent and doesn't want to let her go. He would love to be back to where they were before, but Kourtney isn't so sure."
The source noted, "Kourtney wants to keep it under wraps and casual, but she also wants to do things with Younes when she wants and not have rules."
While it sounds like matters of the heart are in limbo at the moment, that hasn't stopped Younes from celebrating Reign Disick's 5th birthday. On his Instagram Story, he wished the "lil prince" a happy birthday and, according to a snap he posted, it looks like he gifted the youngster a pair of sneakers.
And, while we don't know how often he hangs with Kourt and her famous kids, he might be seeing them again in just a matter of days considering, according to a source, Kardashian invited him to her Christmas Eve party.
Beyond that, we'll just have to wait and see for these two.
"He would love to get back together with her and has expressed how much he misses her," a source said of Younes. "Kourtney likes being around him and they have a lot of fun together. Younes is good with the kids and things are easygoing with him. Kourtney isn't ready to be tied down, but does have feelings for Younes. They are seeing how it goes for now."
