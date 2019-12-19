It looks like Younes Bendjima is very much back in Kourtney Kardashian's life.

It's been more than a year since the reality star and her famous beau called it quits in the summer of 2018. Now, as 2019 comes to a close, the two have been back to hanging out. In addition to some recent public sightings of the two, a source has also told E! News they've been "low-key hanging out together at Kourtney's house."

But, before anyone rings the rekindled romance alarms, the source said they "are absolutely not back together," though they have "been talking non-stop and are interested in seeing where things go."

Another source further explained, "Kourtney and Younes are spending more and more time together...She has feelings for him that have never gone away, nor has the crazy chemistry between them. Younes has been very persistent and doesn't want to let her go. He would love to be back to where they were before, but Kourtney isn't so sure."

The source noted, "Kourtney wants to keep it under wraps and casual, but she also wants to do things with Younes when she wants and not have rules."

While it sounds like matters of the heart are in limbo at the moment, that hasn't stopped Younes from celebrating Reign Disick's 5th birthday. On his Instagram Story, he wished the "lil prince" a happy birthday and, according to a snap he posted, it looks like he gifted the youngster a pair of sneakers.