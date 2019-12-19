How do you top the likes of Patti LaBelle, Seal and Raven-Symoné? If you're The Masked Singer, it's with the Robot, the Banana, the Mouse and the Monster.

In a new promo for The Masked Singer season three, host Nick Cannon delivers new costumes to mysterious celebrities. The Mouse goes to somebody who they sure seem to be implying is a socialite, what with the tracksuit, Uggs and small dog. Major Paris Hilton circa The Simple Life days. Then the Robot goes to a cowboy. The Banana goes to somebody in their dressing room, there's a sign that says "quiet backstage" implying a singer or perhaps a Broadway star. And the Monster? It's a woman lounging at a mansion.

"You've got to be kidding me," Cannon says. "Season three's about to be lit."