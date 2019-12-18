The Best Bits of the Bachelor Season 24 Bios

It's the best time of year to be a Bachelor franchise fan, or maybe one of many of the best times of the year.

Yesterday, ABC released the names, ages, jobs, photos, and delightful bios of all the women competing for Peter Weber's heart on The Bachelor this season, and thus we have spent far too long scouring all of those bios for the best fun facts, weirdest histories, and most confusing inclusions that these 30 new women have to offer us.

Sure, a good chunk (probably the best chunk) will be gone before we've barely learned their name or learned to distinguish their face from all the other faces, but for now, anything is possible and anyone could be Pilot Pete's future wife, or at least his future windmill lover.