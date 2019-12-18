Remember the Titans Coach Herman Boone Dead at 84

Bei/Shutterstock
The legendary football coach from T.C Williams High School in Virginia who inspired the classic film Remember the Titans has died at 84.
As fans may recall, coach Herman Boone was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 Disney movie.
Alexandria City Public Schools released a statement regarding the beloved coach's death on Twitter. "We are truly saddened to hear of the death of Coach Herman Boone today. ACPS & the @TCWTitans community will never forget this contribution to bringing our city together post-segregation. We encourage you to share stories and memories of him with us #RememberTheTitans," they wrote.
ACPS released a lengthier statement on their website, writing that the iconic former head coach of the T.C. Williams High School 1971 championship football team passed away Wednesday morning, "surrounded by his family and friends."
His death comes just weeks after he made a guest appearance at the annual ACPS Atheltic Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Boone's coaching legacy was immortalized through the fan-favorite Remember the Titans, which followed the 1971 integration of the city of Alexandria high schools.
According to the ACPS website, Boone came to Virginia from North Carolina as the high school's first black head coach.
When he arrived at T.C. Williams High School, Boone "had to put politics aside to work with Bill Yoast, the equally legendary coach at the all-white Francis C. Hammond High School who had been hired as defensive coach at T.C. Williams High School. The two pulled together to solidify a diverse group of students into the most successful football team in the state that year. More important than the football games, Yoast and Boone's relationship brought together the formerly-divided city of Alexandria to support their winning integrated school team."
The high school football team also tweeted about the death of the legendary coach.
"It is with great sadness that we share the sad news of the passing of former Head Football Coach Herman Boone who lead the Titans to the State Championship in 1971��. #RIP," the team wrote.
Our thoughts are with Boone's family at this time.