by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 18 Dec. 2019 1:56 PM
Season's greetings from the Royal Family.
Kate Middletonand Prince Williamare spreading joy and cheer across the U.K. with their adorable family photo. The picture, which was originally shared, then deleted, by a Royal Air Force member, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, posing on a retro motorcycle and sidecar. Prince William holds an adorable Prince Louis on the bike, while Princess Charlotte and Prince George strike a cheeky pose on the sidecar. Kate looks glamorous as ever in a blue dress, with her brown locks styled in curls.
People were unsurprisingly overjoyed to the see the candid greeting from the family. Since the release of their Christmas card last year, appearances of the entire family together have been few and far between. Often times, the Duke and Duchess will be seen out and about with the two eldest children, but not young Louis, making this Christmas photo a true treat.
Luckily, the holiday season has brought more appearances of the famous family as they all go to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the occasion with their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. On Wednesday morning, Kate, Will and their kids drove to the grounds in two separate cars for the annual Christmas lunch, with Kate and Will each driving their own vehicle. Plus, Prince George looked quite grown up sitting in the front seat of the car with his dad.
In just a week's time the entire Royal Family, save for Meghan Markle, Prince Harryand Archie Harrison, will head north to the Sandringham estate, where the Queen always spends the holidays. And it's rumored Prince George and Princess Charlotte will partake in the walk to the church this year for the first time, which more than makes up for Meghan and Harry's absence.
At the moment, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking "extended family time" in sunny California. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," a spokesperson for the pair shared last month. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland."
Meghan and Harry are expected to release their Christmas card in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled!
