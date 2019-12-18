Denise Richards has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

The actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared some shocking news on her Instagram. The mom of three announced that only a few weeks ago she went through an emergency procedure for 4 hernias. "My hubby posted this & I need to actually thank him for taking such great care of me," she wrote alongside of a smiling photo of herself. "This was a couple months ago & turned out to be a good lesson for me to always listen to my body."

Denise then shared the details of her terrifying ordeal. "Being a mom, wife, & having a career sometimes it's easier to just be strong and power through, I thought the pain & my other symptoms would just go away," she continued. "They did not and got a lot worse. I'm so grateful to @herniadoc & her fabulous team. I thought I had one femoral hernia, I actually had 2 femoral & 2 inguinal. And I waited way too long & didn't even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid) ... gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves."