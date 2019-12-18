It's time for Queen Elizabeth II's annual pre-Christmas luncheon!

The holiday gathering took place at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Of course, several members of the royal family were there.

For instance, Kate Middleton was spotted driving Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the luncheon. The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a fun and festive ensemble and wore the Anni Tartan Georgette midi dress from Emilia Wickstead's collection. Meanwhile, Prince William headed over to the big event with Prince George.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Prince Charles were also there as were Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall. Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her husband, Prince Edward, attended the gathering along with their children, as well.

Princess Beatrice also brought her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. However, some royal admirers were surprised to see her father Prince Andrew make an appearance given the scandal over his "former association with Jeffrey Epstein."