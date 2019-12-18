Martha Stewart has a few words for Antoni Porowski.

The 78-year-old lifestyle guru called out the 35-year-old Queer Eye star after he didn't tag her in a few photos on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the Netflix show's culinary expert posted pictures of himself visiting Stewart's horse stables and cuddling with her dogs. But when he didn't give her the small shout-out, Stewart decided to address the issue directly.

"Dear Antoni: This is @marthastewart48. You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, Bete Noir and Crème Brulee. We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!!" she wrote in the comments section underneath one of his snaps. "You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!"

Porowski later tagged Stewart and apologized for not doing so earlier.