You're invited…to witness the best birthday shout-out of all time!

On Wednesday, Ashley Benson got the biggest surprise for her 30th birthday from none other than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen! The famous twins recorded a sweet message for Ashley, who is a huge fan of the Elizabeth & James designers. Trilled by the video, she shared it to her Instagram, captioning the amazing post, "Dreams do come true."

"Happy birthday, Ashley," the Olsen twins said in perfect harmony, donning their signature black aviator shades. Ashley continued, "I hope this year is one of the best ones yet. We're sending you lots of love." But the birthday surprises don't stop there for the Pretty Little Liars alum. Mary-Kate revealed that they want to hang out! She chimed in, "Super magical and can't wait to meet you soon."

From the looks of it, 30 is definitely going to be an amazing year for Ashley. She kicked off her b-day festivities in London with a group of her friends.