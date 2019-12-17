Is The Voice Season 17 the Most Talented Season Yet?

It's a big night for The Voice.

For the first time in seven seasons, as Carson Daly reminded us at the start of last night's show, all four coaches have a singer in the finale, making it a true competition for both the singers and the coaches. It's also the first season without Team Adam Levine in the mix, so it's like a whole new ballgame in season 17.

Kelly Clarkson tells E! News that this is also one of the most talented seasons she's seen since she joined the show as a coach.

"Collectively, this is like the most talented season I've been a part of, as a whole," she says. "There have been some amazing people to come out of different seasons obviously, I just mean collectively, this has been a really talented group."

She spent last season on the bench for the finale, while Blake Shelton has only ever not had a contestant in the finale once, as far as he remembers.

"You know how stupid you felt last season? I felt like that once, years ago...I was embarrassed for you," he joked, and Kelly had but one beautiful response: "Suck it. Just a real hard suck it."