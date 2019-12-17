Amber Portwood/Facebook
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 17 Dec. 2019 6:00 PM
It's the moment we've all been waiting for.
Amber Portwood's arrest and so many other events are being explored on the newest teaser for Teen Mom OG. The tantalizing trailer dropped during the third and final part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which showed the moms going about their day-to-day life, as well as the moment where Catelynn Lowelland Maci Bookout discuss their co-star's terrifying arrest for domestic battery.
After showing the clips, the stars, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa revealed what fans expect from the upcoming season, which is not all bad news and arrests. For one, Catelynn says she and Tyler Baltierra are "in a really good place."
"I mean, I think there's drama, but on my side of the story there's also a lot of cool things, like Vaeda getting older and Nova being a big sister," she added. "It's been good so far."
Then, there's Cheyenne who seems a bit apprehensive about another baby entering the mix. She quipped, "I'm sure everybody knows that Taylor's having a baby with Cory [Wharton], so that's going to be a big part of our story."
When Dr. Drew asked how she really felt about her co-parent welcoming a child with another woman, Cheyenne cryptically responded, "You know, babies are a blessing."
In response, the crowd laughed, prompting Cheyenne to assure, "It's a good thing."
Cheyenne insisted she's excited her daughter Ryder, who is going through a phase of speaking in a British accent—courtesy of Peppa Pig—is going to be a big sister. "I just thought it would come from me first," she joked.
This is something Chelsea can relate to, as she is also going through the experience of raising her daughter with her "baby daddy's" other child. She said that with Teen Mom there is "always something" she can relate to with the other moms.
These relatable topics were, of course, dissected and examined throughout the entire show, which saw Jade Cline and Ashley Sirens get into a fight and Kailyn Lowry walk off the set in anger. Basically, there was no shortage of drama.
To see what goes down on the reunion, check out part three when it airs on MTV tonight at 8 p.m.
