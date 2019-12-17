The 90 Day Fiancé cycle continues with a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and this one is a history-making season. Besides including Darcey for her fourth season of Before the 90 Days (a record), the fourth season premiering in February 2020 will feature the franchise's first same-sex couple, an issue we touched upon with TLC's Alon Orstein.
"I'm in love with somebody from across the world, and that somebody is a girl," Stephanie, the 29-year-old from Yonkers, New York says in the sneak peek above.
Stephanie is a social media influencer, and according to TLC, she's quite used to getting messages from followers. But she never expected one of her fans would become her love interest. She's been in an online relationship with Erika, an Australian photographer for three months, but has kept Erika and her own sexual orientation a secret from her family.
How will she break the news that she's going to Australia to meet a woman? As if that wasn't dramatic enough, Stephanie has a rare bone marrow disorder that requires clearance from doctors to travel, and she takes several medications to keep her stable. "With my health condition, a common cold could kill me," Stephanie says.
In addition to the new season, TLC is launching a new miniseries 90 Day Fiancé: Just Landed on Tuesday, Dec. 17 on TLC.com and on the TLC Go App. Just Landed follows three couples before their foreign-born partner arrives in the US and immediately after touchdown, documenting their first 24 hours together. Couples featured include: Ray, 31 (Salinas, California) and Angelique, 31 (Philippines); Cole, 28 (Green Bay, Wisconsin) & Maria, 24 (Colombia); and Kendahl, 30 (Boca Raton, Florida) and Hedi, 25 (Tunisia).
Check out a sneak peek of the new season of Before the 90 Days above. It seems things between Darcey and Tom aren't great.
"I don't trust Tom," Darcey says. "I feel like he's hiding something."
And then there's Ed, 54, and his girlfriend, Rosemarie, 23, from the Philippines. Ed is under 5 feet tall and kept his appearance a secret from Rosemarie.
"I do not believe in love," he says after a fight in the street.
Click play on the video above to meet the couples.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on TLC.