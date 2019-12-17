What can we say except this is adorable!

On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated his daughter Jasmine's 4th birthday with a beautiful tribute on social media. Posting a picture of him and his and wife Lauren Hashian's little one having a sweet father-daughter moment, the dotting dad gave Jasmine a touching shout-out.

"Can't promise I'll be here for the rest of your life, but you have my word I'll love and take care of you for the rest of mine," Johnson captioned the snap. "Happy 4th Birthday, my Jazzy And thank God you got your mama's good looks."

The precious picture is from Johnson and Hashian's August nuptials in Hawaii, where Jasmine and the couple's second 18-month-old daughter Tiana served as their flower girls. While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month, the Jumanji: The Next Level star said that having his girls be a part of their wedding made it all the more special.