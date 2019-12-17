Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Tue., 17 Dec. 2019 9:43 AM
Bravo
The stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County are putting down their oranges and getting ready to battle in the season 14 reunion trailer. "It's going to be war," Tamra Judge says.
On one side, there's a couch with Tamra, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Vicki Gunvalson. On the other side there's Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke. After a season full of tears and rumors along with mended and re-broken friendships, the ladies have a lot to dissect with Andy Cohen in the three-part reunion.
The trailer below features the RHOC ladies getting ready to hash it all out, including Vicki insisting on showing Andy her new incisions, and once they're on the couches, all bets are off.
Vicki, who appeared as a friend this season, making season 14 the first time she was not a main cast member in the show's history, spends a lot of time in the trailer calling The Real Housewives of Orange County her show.
"Get her off my show!" she shouts at Kelly and Braunwyn.
"It's not your show," Braunwyn corrects her.
"Oh yes, Braunwyn, season number one!" Vicki shouts back.
Later, Vicki says, "Stop the cameras! This is about my job, my career and my show that I started 15 years ago."
Over the course of the season, Kelly and the Tres Amigas (Vicki, Shannon and Tamra), have had varying degrees of friendship levels. As of the reunion taping, Kelly was not friendly with any of the three. "You're such a hypocrite," Shannon says to her.
"Oh really? You're a sociopath," Kelly shoots back.
And it's not just the ladies who are in the hot seat: Emily's husband Shane Simpson joins the festivities and Andy grills them about the state of their marriage and how it's seen on TV. "I went to him and said, ‘I think maybe we should get divorced,'" Emily says.
It turns out it's Gina who has the most insightful line in the whole trailer: "Probably good for everybody just to get all this s—t out and move on," she says. But viewers know just how hard it is for Real Housewives cast members to move on…
The Real Housewives of Orange County finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 17 on Bravo. The reunion kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. on Bravo. Part two follows on Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. and the reunion concludes Thursday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
Click play on the video above to see the full trailer. People first posted the clip.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?