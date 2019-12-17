U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor found on her kidney.

The 25-year-old athlete shared the news via Instagram on Monday.

"It's been a really tough week," Shibutani wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed. "Back in October, I got sick and had to go to the ER while I was in New York. It ended up being a stomach virus, but they ran some tests that showed an abnormality—it was recommended that I have a follow-up appointment to take a closer look. After an MRI earlier this week in LA, I was told that I had a small mass on one of my kidneys."

The two-time bronze medalist wrote receiving the news "has been incredibly shocking and difficult to handle."

"I've been so scared, but I have had the full support of my family, doctors, and nurses," she continued.