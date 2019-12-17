HGTV
by Chris Harnick | Tue., 17 Dec. 2019 6:58 AM
HGTV
Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott aren't going anywhere. The two brothers, known for their Property Brothers franchise on HGTV, have signed a new deal with the network through 2022.
In addition to the new deal, Property Brothers: Forever Home and Brother vs. Brother were renewed for new seasons. As executive producers at Scott Brothers Entertainment, Drew and Jonathan will also develop exclusive home-related shows and digital content in partnership with HGTV.
"Drew and Jonathan are multi-talented HGTV stars and producers who deliver innovative and impactful content across all our platforms—linear and digital," Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said in a statement. "They are great collaborators, full of fun ideas and our audience and advertisers love them. It's why we've ordered 40 more episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home and six new episodes of Brother vs. Brother and why we have several new projects in development with them."
Episodes of Forever Home feature the brothers helping families renovate their existing homes to their liking and needs, making it a house they can continue to inhabit happily. With Brother vs. Brother, the two compete against each other with weekly challenges in a home renovation.
In addition to the Property Brothers franchise the two were involved in HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation. Property Brothers was nominated for an Emmy in 2015 in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program.
"HGTV is a great partner that's very open to exploring new content development approaches and has a collaborative, dynamic creative process," Drew said in a statement. "Our relationship with HGTV is special because of our many successes together, and we want to keep that going for a long time to come," Jonathan said.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?