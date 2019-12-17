Outlander's Sam Heughan Weighs In on Those James Bond Rumors

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 17 Dec. 2019 6:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sam Heughan

Rich Fury/WireImage

Sam Heughan has some disappointing news for William Shatner

When Daniel Craig officially bows out as the longest-running James Bond after 2020's No Time to Die, an iconic character will soon need a new face—and some stars are crossing their fingers. While the wait is on for who will nab the coveted Tinseltown role, Shatner has voiced his vote. 

"I'm hoping @SamHeughan is going to be. Been saying it for years and now people are actually thinking it!" the veteran star tweeted last month. 

Not so fast, Shatner! When Jimmy Fallonasked Heughan if there's any truth to the murmurings, the Outlander star didn't have the answer some people might have been looking for. 

"I can reveal right now that I…am not James Dond, no," he teased. "I'm waiting for the call...still waiting for the call."

Photos

23 Best (and Worst) James Bond Movies

The actor further quipped,  "I haven't been told I'm not."

He and Fallon were on the same page. "Dude, you and me both," the late-night host joked. 

However, they both acknowledged the Scotland native would be the first since Sean Connery to put on the suit. 

"I think it would be definitely time," Heughan said, "for another Scottish Bond."

We'd toast to that—shaken, not stirred, of course. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Sam Heughan , James Bond , Movies , The Tonight Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.