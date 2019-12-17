From the people that brought you Armie Hammer drinking milk directly from a goat's udder comes Channing Tatum eating worms. That's right, the Magic Mike star is the latest celebrity to do something outside their comfort zone while on Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

In the exclusive clip below, host Bear Grylls sits Tatum down to rehydrate and have a snack…of worms.

"In an ideal world, we would be purging these 24 hour and then basically these will crap out all of the bad stuff," Grylls tells him. But they don't have that time, so what are they to do? Squeeze out all the guts! Yum!

"So, you get all of that gunk out," Grylls demonstrates in the clip below, making sure to show Tatum the guts and, uh, other stuff from the worm's insides.