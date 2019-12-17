Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling!

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to show Jessica Biel a little love.

After the 37-year-old actress posted a clip of herself posing on a yoga ball as part of a paid partnership with Gaiam, the Grammy winner commented on the video with heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Timberlake's gesture came just a few days after his wife returned to Instagram and about three weeks after his incident with Alisha Wainwright. Last month, the "SexyBack" crooner was photographed holding hands with and getting questionably close to his Palmer co-star. Timberlake issued a public apology to Biel earlier this month and insisted "nothing happened."

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he wrote in a note posted to Instagram. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement—but let me be clear—nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."