The feud is strong with these ones.

During an appearance on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker played an out of this world round of Force Family Feud. On Team Vadersteins was director J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels and newcomer to the franchise Naomi Ackie. On Team Walkerskys was Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran and Chewbacca!

First up to bat were Abrams and Isaac. As host Jimmy Kimmelasked, "What's the worst body part to get chopped off by a lightsaber?" The Isaac responded, "Hand." Abrams then guessed leg, which was the answer with the higher points, so the game then shifted over to the Vadersteins.

Ridley then guessed head, which of course, was the highest possible answer. And then, Lando Calrissian himself said what everyone was thinking. As he was gearing up to give his answer, Ackie quipped, "Say it, Billy." Then, looking Kimmel right in the eye, Williams said, "A penis." And yes, private parts were one of the answers on the board. Eventually, the Vadersteins won the round.