Siesta Key star Juliette Porter is speaking out about ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras' baby news.

On Sunday, Alex announced that he and girlfriend Alyssa Salerno are expecting a child together, a baby girl. In his announcement post, the MTV star shared a photo of him and Alyssa kissing, with a "baby" sign in the background, at what appeared to be a gender reveal party.

"Little princess on the way," Alex captioned the announcement post, which shows his hand on Alyssa's stomach.

In response to their baby news, the couple has received many congratulatory comments from family, friends and fans. However, Alex's ex, Juliette, had a different reaction to the news.

After seeing the announcement on Instagram, Juliette left a comment in which she accused Alex of cheating on Alyssa with her "several months ago."

In the comment, which appears to have been deleted from Instagram, Juliette wrote, "Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok."