by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 16 Dec. 2019 11:41 AM
The holidays are right around the corner, and fans have been patiently waiting for the members of the Royal Family to release their annual Christmas cards. However, a source tells E! News admirers won't have to wait much longer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's seasonal greeting.
In fact, the insider says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to share their official Christmas card at some point this week. While the Palace is not commenting on the exact timing, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince William and Kate Middleton had shared their respective holiday cards by this time last year.
As for the content of the card, the insider has heard that Harry and Meghan have had a "selection of family photographs" taken along with their son Archie Harrison. Some of the photos, the source says, may also include Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.
As fans are well aware, Harry and Meghan have been spending some "extended family time" this holiday season and are expected to celebrate Christmas with the duchess' mom.
"Harry and Meghan are said to want [to] ensure that some of their Christmas card images reflect that Doria is very much part of their family and of Archie's upbringing," the source says. "It is a break with protocol from traditional royal Christmas cards, which haven't historically included grandparents. For instance, Kate's parents—Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton—have never appeared on any of their Christmas card images."
Although, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been photographed with their grandchildren for their holiday card before.
Harry and Meghan will be missing Queen Elizabeth II's holiday festivities in Sandringham this year. Although, a spokesperson for the Sussexes noted "the decision is line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal family and has the support of Her Majesty the Queen." As fans will recall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge missed Christmas with The Queen to spend the holidays with the Middletons in 2012.
To look back at the royal family's Christmas cards from previous years, check out the gallery.
