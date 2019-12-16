Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain just had a very tense exchange on The View.

On Monday's episode of the ABC talk show, the co-hosts got into a heated debate while discussing President Donald Trump's impeachment. In one part of the discussion, co-host Sunny Hostin compared Trump's impeachment to the voting in President Bill Clinton's Senate impeachment trial in the late '90s.

"If we're going to talk about both sides, if we're going to sort of make that comparison, I think we also have to compare the Senate vote before," Hostin said. "You had so many senators that voted to not only impeach, but also convict President Clinton for, yes, perjuring himself. Many of those people are still in the senate. I cannot believe they would vote to impeach and convict a president, a sitting president for perjuring himself, and they would not vote to convict a president...and remove a president who clearly used a...wanted to use a foreign government for his own personal benefit to impede our very democracy."

She added, "That is the height of hypocrisy for this republican-led senate."