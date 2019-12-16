Somehow, against all odds, Watchmen worked. Well, it more than just "worked." To use Laurie Blake's favorite word, Watchmen was pretty f—king perfect.

The HBO drama from Damon Lindelof based on the acclaimed comic book miniseries of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons took the source material and expanded it with a world full of rich characters. Regina King, a superhero in her own right, anchored the show expertly as Angela Abar, a masked police detective. As Laurie Blake, Jean Smart owned every single scene she was in, no matter how many f—ks she threw around. Every single actor, from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Hong Chau, worked as their respective characters in every way.

Over nine episodes, Lindelof and his team—including director and executive producer Nicole Kassell, executive producers Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams, Joseph E. Iberti, producers Karen Wacker and John Blair—told one hell of a complete story.