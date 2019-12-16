by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 16 Dec. 2019 5:05 AM
Kate Middleton is the Duchess of Cambridge, a mother of three and apparently a bit of a baker.
During the BBC's special A Berry Royal Christmas, the 37-year-old royal revealed she enjoys making birthday cakes for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"I love making the cake," Kate told The Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry, who also appeared in the special, per Hello!. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."
It looks like her little ones join in on the fun, as well. When asked if she ever cooks with her children, Kate told the cookbook author they recently followed one of her pizza dough recipes. In fact, Kate suggested her youngest child is quite familiar with the culinary star.
"One of Louis' first words was Mary, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," she said, per the BBC. "And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'…So he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."
Prince William also appeared in the special. At one point, the Duke of Cambridge and Mary stopped by The Passage—a resource center for people who are homeless—and served tea. During the visit, William spoke about how he would visit The Passage as a child with his mother Princess Diana.
"She realized that it's very important when you grow up, especially in the life we grew up in, that you realize life happens beyond palace walls and that you see real people struggling with real issues," he said, recalling the lessons she taught him during her lifetime.
William said he tries to share these same lessons with his children.
"On the school run [with George and Charlotte]—I know it sounds a little bit contrite—but on the school run already, bear in mind they're 6 and 4, whenever we see anyone who's sleeping rough on the street I talk about it and I point it out and I explain why and they're all very interested," he said.
Royal admirers can watch the A Berry Royal Christmas on Monday at 8:30 p.m. on BBC One.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?