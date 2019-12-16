Juice Wrld's Girlfriend Speaks Out Following Rapper's Tragic Death

Juice Wrld's girlfriend is mourning the loss of the late rapper.

On Sunday, Ally Lotti delivered a moving tribute to the "Lucid Dreams" singer, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, at the Rolling Loud Festival, one week after his tragic death.

"I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth," she told the crowd, holding back tears as images of Juice Wrld played on the screen behind her. "He literally loved every single one of you guys. There is not a time when he had shown me any different love then he felt for you."

She continued, "He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation."

Lotti's emotional speech comes two days after she broke her silence on Instagram. Posting a video of the "Legends" rapper on stage performing, she captioned the clip, "i love you ‘endlessly.'" They had been reportedly dating for over a year.