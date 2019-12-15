Harvey Weinstein Claims He ''Pioneered'' Films for Women

Harvey Weinstein is breaking his silence... but not for the reasons you might think.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, the disgraced producer didn't comment on the accusations made against him or his upcoming trial, which is set to begin next month.

Instead, he spoke to the publication about his decades-long career and his overall impact on Hollywood, especially for women.

"I feel like the forgotten man," the 67-year-old told the outlet at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday. "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!"

"It all got eviscerated because of what happened," he shared, without specifically addressing the allegations made against him. "My work has been forgotten."

For a refresher, back in 2017, the 67-year-old was accused of nearly 30 years of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women. However, he's continued to deny these claims.