Friends again?

Following several years of feuding, Kanye West and Jay-Z reunited at fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded 50th birthday party in Los Angeles on Friday. The two were seen greeting each other with a handshake and big smiles and also posed for pics together.

Their reunion marked first time they have been photographed together in public since they, Jay's wife Beyoncé, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian, Diddy and then-girlfriend Cassie, and Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz celebrated together at an MTV VMAs after-party in New York City in August 2016.

The following November, Kanye famously complained about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's behavior towards him while speaking onstage at one of his concerts. He accused Bey of refusing to perform at the 2016 MTV VMAs unless her "Formation" video beat his and Drake's to win Video of the Year, which it did. He then pleaded with Jay-Z to call him.

Soon after his onstage rant, Kanye canceled the remainder of his tour and was hospitalized briefly after suffering a mental breakdown.

A year later, Jay said on the Rap Radar podcast that Kanye's rant hurt him because he brought Beyoncé into it. Jay also told the New York Times that that he loves Kanye and reached out to him.