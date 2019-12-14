Teddi Mellencamp is prepping for the arrival of her little one with the help of her gal pals.

In case you missed it, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is expecting baby no. 3. The Bravo star and her husband announced the exciting news back in September on social media showing off her growing baby bump. "Life is full of miracles," she captioned her Instagram post.

The 38-year-old is already mother to two children, 5-year-old son Cruz Arroyave and 7-year-old daughter Slate Arroyave. As her family gets ready for the arrival of a new baby girl, they're also basking in the last moments they'll have together as a family of four during this holiday season.

Last night, Teddi, her husband and her children stepped out for the Disney on Ice Holiday Skating Party at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. to have some holiday fun.

Teddi also spoke to E! News about her fellow RHOBH co-stars and the thoughtful baby gift her dear friend Kyle Richards gifted her.