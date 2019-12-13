We've got chills (and they're multiplying!) thanks to this Grease reunion.

John Travoltaand Olivia Newton-John channeled their inner Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson for a movie sing-along event in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday night. The co-stars and longtime pals dressed the part in ensembles inspired by their iconic characters.

"First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!!" Olivia captioned an Instagram photo of her and John holding hands.

The event, titled "Meet 'N Grease," is set to take place over the next three days in the Sunshine State and will feature a Q&A session with everyone's favorite Pink Lady and T-Bird.

In 2018, John and Olivia reunited for the first time in several years at a 40th anniversary screening of the beloved movie musical. At the time, the Hollywood stars recalled their favorite part of the whole experience.