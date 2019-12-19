Lindsay Arnold's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Getty Images/E! Illustration
If it's up to Lindsay Arnold, this holiday season will be a perfect 10.
For those who are still looking for that perfect gift, we have someone who may be able to help! After finishing another season of Dancing With the Stars, Lindsay recently headed to Bomane Salon to celebrate the latest launch of L.A.C by Lindsay Arnold.
In between getting a fabulous blowout, the professional dancer sat down with E! News to discuss the holidays and share her must-have gift picks.
"I love Christmas time. I'm from Utah so I'm going back there. There's so much snow and we live up in the mountains," she shared with E! News exclusively. "Christmas without snow doesn't feel like Christmas because that's what I'm used to so I'm so excited to go back home for a few days with the family and just enjoy the Christmas spirit."
Before hitting the snow, see Lindsay's perfect presents in our gift guide below.
"I love picking out gifts for the people I love but then I also get really anxious to get something good for them. There's a lot to do," Lindsay told us when sharing her holiday picks including items from her L.A.C. by Lindsay Arnold line.
"I have a skincare duo that I swear by. It's by Vivant Skin Care," Lindsay revealed. "They have mandelic acid serum and toner."
"I use these everyday—morning and night," the Dancing With the Stars celeb shared. "I have noticed the biggest change in my skin."
"They're all perfect stocking stuffers or just a little reminder gift for that someone," Lindsay shared with fans when discussing her L.A.C. by Lindsay Arnold products.
"I use it every single night. GrandeLash Serum," the star told us. "It makes my lashes crazy long. I love it."
"There's an awesome shower oil by LALICIOUS," Lindsay revealed. "Sugar Kiss is the scent and it's so delicious."
"My lip kit—that I legit use every single day. It's the perfect nude and I wear it to the gym or if I'm going out to date night," the dancer gushed.
"I use the luminous silk foundation. Right now, I have two different colors," Lindsay shared on her YouTube channel in an episode titled "Our Everday Makeup Routines." "Usually I use 6.5 in the summer and if I need to in the winter, I mix in a little four."
"My husband is a man's man. He works very hard," Lindsay shared with us. "He uses his hands a lot so he uses O'Keeffe's Working Hands. It's in his truck and it moisturizes so well."
"I use the HUDA BEAUTY 3D Highlighter palette in shimmer finish," Lindsay revealed on her YouTube channel when showcasing her must-have beauty products.
It's not too late to find the perfect gift on your list. Check out all of our 2019 Holiday Gift Guides here.
