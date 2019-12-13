Juice Wrld Honored During Private Funeral 5 Days After Death

Juice Wrld's loved ones are bidding farewell.

On Friday afternoon, the rapper's friends and family gathered in Harvey, Illinois to say goodbye to the rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, for the final time. According to a funeral program obtained and published by TMZ, Juice Wrld's loved ones paid their respects at an open casket funeral at a church just south of Chicago, where the rapper overdosed just days ago.

During the service, his siblings and grandmother gave eulogies honoring his memory. People in attendance included his friends, record executives from Interscope and other rappers.

In a statement, Juice Wrld's mother told TMZ she hopes her son's death can serve as a lesson to those who "struggle with addiction." Moreover, she thanks all the people who've expressed love and support for their family during this difficult time.

Juice Wrld's death has already rocked the music community. Numerous stars like Halsey, Offsetand more have expressed their condolences on social media since finding out about his unfortunate passing.