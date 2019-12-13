Jennifer Lopez's Mom Proves Serious Dance Moves Run in the Family

She got it from her mama!

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one of the best dancers in the game, but who knew that her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez could also bust a move. The musician posted a video to her mother celebrating her birthday, and in the process showed the world that her dance moves are all a part of her good genes.

"People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in," Jennifer captioned the pic of the two dancing together. "She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it."