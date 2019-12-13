Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., 13 Dec. 2019 10:25 AM
Things are heating up...maybe?
Michael B. Jordan is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, or at least he was. The actor has sparked dating rumors over the last few months with many believing that he has begun a new relationship with musician Snoh Aalegra. The two haven't posted anything or shared any details of their supposed courtship, however, Snoh's latest music video for her song "Whoa" paints a very romantic picture of the two.
Michael stars in the video, and let's just say, things get a little steamy for the pair onscreen. Over the years, Michael has shot down rumors of romances with many leading ladies, and has been linked to a few famous faces. In early 2018 the actor confirmed that he was "technically" single and waiting on Mrs. right.
"L.A. isn't the best place to date," he shared in a candid interview with WSJ Magazine. "No offense to L.A."
Considering his possible new lady lives in the city of angels, it seems like Michael may have changed his mind about L.A. not being the best place in the world to find love. As for Snoh, born Sheri Nowrozi, she's a Swedish singer and songwriter who seems to be all about the music right now.
Her latest video "Whoa" is just one in a string of music that has set her on a path to superstardom this year, and she's planning on making 2020 and even bigger venture for her music career. On Dec. 12, she was nominated for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for the Swedish Grammys.
"Woke up today to Swedish Grammy nominations - Artist of the year & Album of the year," she captioned a picture of her on the cover of a foreign magazine. "Super thankful."
When it comes to their drive and ambition it seems like the pair is a perfect match. 2020 is slowly shaping up to be a great year for celebrity romance!
